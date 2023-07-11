Superlek admits to wanting to change style after ‘trash comments’ about finishing ability

Even an all-time great like ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 still deals with his fair share of critics from time to time.

However, instead of getting enraged over it, the Thai striker simply takes the criticism in stride and uses it to become a better martial artist.

‘The Kicking Machine’ is indeed one of the biggest stars in ONE Championship right now, boasting a 10-1 combined record in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Despite the greatness he consistently exudes, some pundits still question him for his lack of finishes, as seven of those victories have come by decision.

Ahead of his quick turnaround at ONE Fight Night 12 this coming Friday, Superlek said he doesn’t let his detractors get to him:

“There are many people criticize about my old style that I play around too much and finish the game too late. But I'm not taking grudge with those trash comments.”

He continued:

“I just admit that and figure out how to improve myself with [this] new training style.”

To be fair, it’s not like Superlek has been edging out razor-close decision wins throughout his seven-fight winning streak.

The 27-year-old has been dominating his opponents from start to finish, en route to decisive unanimous decision victories.

Then again, Superlek knows fans love a good knockout, and he took it upon himself to become a more aggressive fighter in his last two contests.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym standout showcased his finishing capabilities when he viciously knocked out Danial Williams to retain his world title at ONE Fight Night 8 last March.

At ONE Friday Fights 22 last month, Superlek mercilessly folded Nabil Anane, needing less than a round to dispatch the youngest WBC Muay Thai world champion.

That quick knockout victory allowed ‘The Kicking Machine’ to accept a short-notice fight against Tagir Khalilov on July 14 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Will Superlek get his third straight KO win? We’ll soon find out at ONE Fight Night 12. The entire event is available free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes