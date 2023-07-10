Superlek willing to face all-comers in the ONE Championship ring: “I’m not a picky person”

Just name a time, place, and opponent, and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 will be there ready to throw hands.

‘The Kicking Machine’ earned the admiration of ONE Championship fans after agreeing on a short-notice turnaround to headline ONE Fight Night 12 this coming Friday, July 14, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

After the initial light heavyweight kickboxing world title scrap between Roman Kryklia and Francesco Xhaja was scrapped due to injury, the Thai megastar did not need a second invitation to save the card by taking on Tagir Khalilov.

Instead of enjoying the spoils of his victory over Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22 a few weeks ago, the 27-year-old will lace the four-ounce gloves anew against a dangerous Russian opponent.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, Superlek said he’s not the type of fighter to pick his opponents or turn down fights:

“Of course, I’m not a picky person, I never turned down any opponent or opportunity that ONE offers to me.”

While all fighters want to remain active, only a few are willing to throw down against anyone at a moment’s notice.

Superlek, though, will already be figuring in his fourth fight of 2023, simply because he’s not afraid to mix it up, whether it be in Muay Thai or kickboxing rules.

This was evident in his last bout, when Superlek gladly took on a high-risk fight against the 6-foot-2 Nabil Anane. Despite the glaring size difference against the unranked ONE debutant, Superlek signed the dotted line and gave the youngster quite the beating.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym star will once again be in another risky predicament against the hard-hitting Khalilov, who’s out to get his number-one spot in the flyweight Muay Thai rankings.

Then again, that’s precisely how Superlek likes it and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

ONE Fight Night 12 will air live in US primetime, free of charge for Prime Video members in North America.

Poll : 0 votes