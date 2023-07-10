Superlek on finishing opponents: “I don’t want to delay the fight any longer”

ONE Championship fans have witnessed an even deadlier version of Superlek Kiatmoo9 since he became the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion last January.

After all, ‘The Kicking Machine’ has been known to be more of a methodical fighter, who outclasses his opponents throughout the full duration of the bout.

However, in his last two fights, Superlek seems to have flipped the script and is on a streak of back-to-back vicious knockout victories.

Speaking with ONE Championship, the Thai megastar explained why he prefers not to leave the decision to the judges' scorecards as of late:

“For my training this year, I focus on sharpening my techniques to finish opponents as soon as possible. Because I don’t want to delay the fight any longer. I will try to finish the game ASAP.”

Superlek has 10 wins in Muay Thai and kickboxing under the ONE banner, with seven of those going by way of decision.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym star pupil knows firsthand why it’s always best to take the judges out of the equation as much as possible.

Superlek’s lone blunder in the Circle was a controversial unanimous decision defeat against Ilias Ennahachi at ONE: Fists of Fury in 2021.

This year, the cerebral striker has proven he’s not a point fighter by any means, following a brutal obliteration of Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 8 last March.

The first-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender also showcased his lethal power in four-ounce gloves, needing less than a round to blitz Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22 last month.

Superlek will look to make it three knockout wins in a row when he trades leather with dangerous Tagir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 12 this coming Friday.

ONE’s seventh Amazon card of the year will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on July 14. The entire card is free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

