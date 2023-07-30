Rodtang walks fans through his elite thought process in latest knockout victory

Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is one of the most fearsome finishers in all of martial arts.

The 26-year-old Thai megastar has a penchant for finding openings in an opponent’s defense and capitalizing to score incredible highlight reel knockouts. Or he just walks through fire to mow his foes down.

Either way, Rodtang is a master striker, and an experienced knockout artist known for his electric performances.

His latest fight, a Muay Thai world title defense against Mexico’s Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10 in Colorado last May, resulted in another highlight reel finish.

Rodtang countered Tabares’ spinning elbow attempt with a thunderous elbow of his own, ending the fight almost instantly.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Rodtang recently walked reporters through his thought process while piecing Tabares up.

‘The Iron Man’ said:

“In the first round I noticed he was attempting spinning elbows a few times, so I was quite sure he would try more of that. In the second round, he did have a chance as you saw. However, I did prepare for it, so it was successfully countered”

The result was another explosive performance from ‘The Iron Man’, one which earned him a US $100,000 bonus.

Rodtang and Tabares locked horns at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III at ONE Championship’s historic first-ever live event on U.S. soil on May 5th.

Meanwhile, Tabares returns to action this week against Elias Mahmoudi at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, August 4th.

ONE Fight Night events are available live and free on Amazon Prime Video for fans in the United States and Canada.

