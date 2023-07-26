Elias Mahmoudi wants to one up Rodtang and win ‘triple bonus’ against Edgar Tabares

Fifth-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Elias Mahmoudi plans to send a message to reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon – everything you can do, I can do better.

Mahmoudi made bold claims recently, saying he’s going to beat his next opponent worse than Rodtang beat him and claim an unprecedented prize that will no doubt one-up ‘The Iron Man’.

Elias Mahmoudi is set to face 29-year-old former WBC Muay Thai international champion Edgar Tabares of Mexico at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4.

Fans may recall that Rodtang defeated Tabares last May at the historic ONE Fight Night 10 card in Denver, Colorado, knocking out the Mexican in the second-round, en route to claiming a $100,000 bonus.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Mahmoudi explained how he will eclipse Rodtang’s performance.

The Algerian standout said:

“[I’m] even more [excited] now because there are bonuses that did not exist at the time I was fighting before. And mark my words, if Rodtang won a double bonus against him, I’m coming for the triple bonus!”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for news on ONE Fight Night 13, as we deliver updates straight from the source.