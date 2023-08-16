Rodtang Jitmuangnon ‘overwhelmed’ by support from American fans: “I definitely want to fight there again”

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon has a massive following in Thailand and across Asia, and maintains a reputation as one of the most exciting fighters on the planet.

However, the 26-year-old Bangkok native was absolutely overwhelmed by the amount of support he received from American fans when he made his on-ground U.S. debut this past May.

Rodtang successfully defended his ONE Championship gold against Mexican champion Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. The event was broadcast live before a sold-out 1stBank Center crowd in Denver, Colorado on May 5.

‘The Iron Man’ ended up winning via first-round knockout, and pocketed a cool $100,000 bonus for his efforts. After the fight, Rodtang stormed the crowd, where he took selfies with fans and was high-fived to death.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview, Rodtang talked about the experience, and how he wants to do it all again.

‘The Iron Man’ said:

“It was a great experience and I enjoyed it. To be honest, it was also overwhelming to hear the crowd cheering for me, even though I wasn’t in Thailand. I definitely want to fight there again.”

Will we see Rodtang on U.S. soil again in the near future? We will find out soon enough.

In the meantime, Rodtang is headed for the biggest fight of his young career. Rodtang is set to defend the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Thai countryman, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The two lock horns in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34, which will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on Friday, September 22, Asia primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.