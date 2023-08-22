Rodtang Jitmuangnon on Superlek Kiatmoo9 megafight: “I want to be a legend”

In combat sports, there’s always one fight that will define a fighter’s career. For reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon, that fight could be up next.

Rodtang is set to defend his ONE Championship gold against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and current no.1-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34.

The two will throw down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 22 at Asia primetime.

Rodtang and Superlek are considered by many to be the two best strikers on the planet and now, they are set to go head-to-head for all the marbles. It’s a generational matchup that will be talked about years after they lock horns in the ring.

To put things into perspective, some are calling it the Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao of the Muay Thai world.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview, Rodtang said he’s primed for a history-making performance.

‘The Iron Man’ said:

“I’m honored to be talked about that way. It inspires me to keep improving my skills, and be the best fighter that I can be. I want to be a legend in ONE Championship, and that’s why I work hard every day.”

The winner of this fight will not only claim the highly coveted golden belt. But will also gain bragging rights, which could be even more important in a showdown of this caliber.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free via the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.