Chatri Sityodtong says Rodtang vs. Superlek is “the biggest fight in 50 years in Muay Thai”

Being a lifelong martial artist, Chatri Sityodtong has pretty much witnessed the biggest fights in combat sports history.

The ONE Chairman and CEO, though, believes the highly anticipated megafight between Thai superstars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 trumps all bouts in “The Art of Eight Limbs.”

The dream fight for all the marbles is finally here, as ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 will finally settle the debate about the greatest flyweight striker on the planet.

Compatriots Rodtang and Superlek have agreed to set their friendship aside, as they trade heavy artillery for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai crown within the fabled halls of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post Martial Arts, Sityodtong talked about the buzz that this massive bout has generated, especially in the Muay Thai-crazed nation of Thailand:

“First of all, Rodtang versus Superlek is the biggest fight in 50 years in Muay Thai. If you ask anybody in Thailand, the entire country is riveted. On my social media, on the newsfeed, it's literally Rodtang-Superlek [everywhere]. The media, social media, just people talking about it nonstop.”

Watch Chatri Sityodtong’s full interview in its entirety:

Rodtang and Superlek, of course, have become global superstars in the world’s largest martial arts organization. This showdown between two Thai destroyers has also piqued the interest of combat sports fans across the globe.

‘The Iron Man’ remains perfect in 14 Muay Thai and kickboxing bouts under the ONE banner. Most fans and pundits believe Superlek is the only fighter capable of taking away Rodtang’s cloak of invincibility.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion does possess world-class skills and has been on a warpath as of late.

Will ‘The Kicking Machine’ end his compatriot’s reign of terror? Or will Rodtang silence his critics and cement himself as the best 135-pound striker in the world?

ONE Friday Fights 34 will broadcast live and free on ONE Championship’s YouTube page.