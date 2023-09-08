Superlek says Rodtang already cleaned his division: “There are no contenders left except for me.”

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 admits he and his good pal Rodtang Jittmuangnon could no longer delay the inevitable.

While both Thai superstars have expressed their desire to face non-Thai challengers, the public clamor for this Muay Thai fight of the century was just too deafening to ignore.

‘The Kicking Machine’ will look to join the promotion’s esteemed ranks of double champions, as he challenges ‘The Iron Man’ for his ONE flyweight Muay Thai crown at ONE Friday Fights 34.

The long-awaited spectacle, which will air free on ONE Championship’s official Facebook and YouTube pages on September 22, has been on every combat sports fan’s wish list for months.

In fact, the pair of flyweight world champions even drew some flak after publicly airing their desire to face other fighters.

Now that this mega fight of epic proportions is finally carved in stone, Superlek admitted that fighting Rodtang was always part of the plan.

While he didn’t expect it to happen this soon, it just made sense after his compatriot cleaned out his division.

Superlek said in a ONE Championship interview:

“It was my initial intention to climb the rankings to fight with Rodtang and become the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion. There are no other potential contenders left to challenge him in this division, except for me.”

Rodtang, of course, has left a trail of destruction in all-striking contests under the ONE banner, where he remains unscathed in 14 Muay Thai and kickboxing bouts.

However, if there’s any man capable of taking away ‘The Iron Man’s cloak of invincibility, it’s certainly Superlek.

‘The Kicking Machine’ has been on a warpath as of late, registering three straight vicious finishes over Danial Williams, Nabil Anane, and Tagir Khalilov.