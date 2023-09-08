Superlek reveals he has long sought super fight: “I have had an eye on Rodtang”

Superlek has been eyeing a super-fight against Rodtang for a long time.

In March of this year, ‘The Kicking Machine’ was scheduled to challenge Rodtang for the latter’s ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title. Unfortunately, ‘The Iron Man’ pulled out with an undisclosed injury, postponing the must-see matchup.

On September 22, fans will finally get the fight they’ve been begging for, as the Thai superstars will headline ONE Friday Fights 34. The highly-anticipated bout will take place inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, with Rodtang putting his flyweight Muay Thai world title on the line.

During an interview with ONE, Superlek had this to say about his longtime desire to fight ‘The Iron Man’:

“I have had an eye on Rodtang for as long as he has competed in five-round Muay Thai. I used to compete at Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadiums like him.”

Superlek and Rodtang look to maintain their winning ways by securing another win in 2023.

Earlier this year, ‘The Kicking Machine’ became the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and defended his throne for the first time. He then prioritized Muay Thai by winning back-to-back fights by knockout, leading to his upcoming fight against Rodtang.

As for ‘The Iron Man,’ he started his calendar year with a kickboxing win against short-notice replacement opponent Jiduo Yibu in January. Four months later, he returned to Muay Thai for his latest fight, a second-round highlight-reel knockout against Edgar Tabares.

Rodtang vs. Superlek and the rest of ONE Friday Fights 34 can be seen live and for free on YouTube by North American viewers.