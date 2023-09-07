Superlek laughs off narrative that Rodtang is afraid of him: “No reason for him to fear me”

At ONE Friday Fights 34, one of the biggest dream fights in modern-day history will finally go down as Superlek Kiatmoo9 meets Rodtang Jitmaungnon.

With the kickboxing champion facing ‘The Iron Man’ for his flyweight Muay Thai world championship, fights don’t get much bigger than this.

Their history with one another only dials up the anticipation to see them meet face-to-face at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 22.

At ONE Fight Night 8 earlier this year, they were set to meet with the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship on the line. On short notice, Rodtang pulled out of the fight due to an injury. The Thai superstar was subsequently replaced by Danial Williams, who the divisional king dispatched in the third round.

Having produced two more dominant displays since that fight, ‘The Kicking Machine’ is in incredible form. But he doesn’t see that as a factor that will intimidate his opponent.

As one of the most ferocious competitors to ever step inside the circle, Rodtang Jitmuangnon only knows how to fight one way - to bring the heat to his foes.

With the reputation and win streak that ‘The Iron Man’ has produced under the ONE Championship banner, Superlek doesn’t buy into the narrative that Rodtang is afraid to face him.

Despite calls from fans that he was running away from the kickboxing champion after his withdrawal from ONE Fight Night 8, ‘The Kicking Machine’ has too much respect for his opponent to throw accusations like that at him.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he said:

“Rodtang, he is a world-class superstar. There is no reason for him to fear me.”

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.