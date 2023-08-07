Rodtang vs. Superlek megafight for ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title confirmed for September 22

The fight gods have answered our prayers and the biggest Muay Thai fight of the century is finally happening.

The long-awaited champion vs. champion clash between Thai wrecking machines Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 is finally signed and sealed.

The positive development came from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong himself in a Facebook post over the weekend. He wrote:

“BREAKING NEWS: Get ready for RODTANG vs SUPERLEK on 9/22 at Lumpinee Stadium for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship! LET'S GOOOOO!!!”

By the looks of it, this gargantuan fight of epic proportions will take place at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22, a week before the stacked ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video card on September 29.

It’s only fitting for a flyweight showdown of this magnitude to take place inside “The Mecca of Muay Thai” Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Rodtang and Superlek, who currently reign over the flyweight Muay Thai and kickboxing ranks, respectively, have been on a collision course twice under the ONE banner.

Unfortunately, the injury bug forced ‘The Iron Man’ to withdraw from the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix last year and ONE Fight Night 8 last March. Despite traversing different paths in the Singapore-based promotion, it appears these two superstars will always be intertwined.

Rodtang, of course, is one of the most recognizable strikers on the planet, with a 14-0 combined record in Muay Thai and kickboxing in ONE. He starched Edgar Tabares with a sickening elbow at ONE Fight Night 10 last May to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai belt for the fifth time.

Superlek, meanwhile, claimed the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship earlier this year and now seeks two-sport supremacy.

He made a successful return to “The Art of Eight Limbs” with back-to-back violent finishes of Nabil Anane and Tagir Khalilov.

Let’s hope the third time’s the charm for this epic matchup between compatriots Rodtang and Superlek, to determine the best flyweight striker in the world.