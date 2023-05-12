Chatri Sityodtong believes Rodtang vs Superlek fight would 'blow up Muay Thai'

Even ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong acknowledges that every combat sports fan in the world wants to witness the super fight between Thai wrecking machines Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Despite their friendly demeanor towards one another, the two flyweight ONE world champions know the only way to settle the debate once and for all is to share the Circle.

It’s been a long time coming for these two compatriots, who paved separate yet equally successful roads in the Singapore-based organization.

Rodtang became a megastar right away, as his fan-friendly style endeared him to the masses, while his utter dominance as ONE flyweight Muay Thai king made him one of the most beloved and respected figures in the fight game.

Superlek, on the other hand, may not be as flashy as ‘The Iron Man’, but he finally got the recognition he deserves.

Fans have come to appreciate his cerebral and methodical style en route to becoming the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

Speaking during the ONE Fight Night 10 Post Event Press Conference last week, Sityodtong addressed the elephant in the room and talked about what could possibly be the biggest Muay Thai bout in history:

“So Superlek was here obviously and he wants to fight Rodtang. Many experts believe that he is the best pound-for-pound striker on the planet, right? There are also people who believe Rodtang is [the best]. So that’s also a super fight that will blow up the world. Again, it will really blow up Muay Thai.”

This dream match-up was supposed to go down at ONE Fight Night 8 last March, but the injury bug bit Rodtang and put a wrench in those plans.

After blasting his latest challenger Edgar Tabares, Rodtang expressed interest in fighting Jonathan Haggerty and Takeru Segawa. Only time will tell if the super fight between Rodtang and Superlek will ever materialize.

