‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is indeed a one-man show.

As one of ONE Championship’s biggest stars, it would take something stronger than a truck to run down his name. His star power and remarkable success as the best pound-for-pound striker in the world have made him the most popular athlete to look out for since Muay Thai’s greatest GOATS, Saenchai and Buakaw.

Thanks to the build-up for his next big match, every sports fan in the world is anticipating his return in droves.

This week, ONE Championship commemorated Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s tenacity and brutality inside the Circle with a throwback clip of his fight with reigning strawweight champ Joseph Lasiri:

“Fire and flair 🔥 Will Rodtang turn on the style when he defends his flyweight Muay Thai strap against Superlek at ONE Friday Fights 34? @rodtang_jimungnon.”

Fight fans promptly responded on Instagram with the following comments:

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been dazzling fans with his playful fighting style since he first stepped foot into ONE Championship. But besides being a great entertainer, he’s also grown stronger as an elite striker.

His best performances yet have been against top-tier athletes in the division, like Jonathan Haggerty and Walter Goncalves. Instead of walking into punches and forcing the pace like he used to, Rodtang instead worked his rivals to the bone with efficient combinations and great footwork to match.

Against Superlek Kiatmoo9, this might be the best strategy. Undoubtedly, their match is going to be another massive headliner, but one that requires technical precision and grit.

ONE Friday Fights 34 will be broadcast live from inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, September 22nd. Audiences in North America can stream the event live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube Channel at 8:30 am EDT.