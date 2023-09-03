WATCH: Rodtang’s electrifying ‘3-piece’ combination staggers Tagir Khalilov

‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon will have to put every one of his tools on display at ONE Friday Fights 34 if he hopes to leave the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with his ONE world title intact.

On September 22, Rodtang will put his ONE flyweight Muay Thai championship up for grabs as he steps into the ring with one of the most feared strikers in the art of eight limbs, Superlek Kiatmoo9. It’s a fight that has been many years in the making, but in just a matter of weeks, two of the promotion’s biggest stars will finally settle things inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Ahead of their highly anticipated clash, ONE Championship is looking back at some of Rodtang’s best highlights, including his impressive showing against Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov in 2021.

“Rodtang’s rampage 🔥 Can the flyweight Muay Thai king STOP Superlek on September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34?”

While Rodtang’s fight with Khalilov was competed in kickboxing, the result was the same. ‘The Iron Man’ walked out of the arena with a W, as he has done 14 times under the ONE Championship banner. It includes a 12-straight win streak in Muay Thai competition since signing with the promotion in 2018.

He’ll look to keep that streak alive, but it’s safe to say that Rodtang has never fought an opponent like ‘The Kicking Machine.’

Superlek, like his opponent at ONE Friday Fights 34, has never lost a Muay Thai fight under the ONE Championship banner. He even flexed his muscle in the world of kickboxing, capturing the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship last year.

Will Superlek secure the biggest win of his combat sports career when he meets ‘The Iron Man’ in the east’s most famous arena, or will Rodtang once again show the world why he is one of ONE Championship’s most celebrated athletes?

You can catch ONE Friday Fights live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.