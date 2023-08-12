“I must fight Superlek!” - Rodtang postpones Canada seminar tour to defend flyweight Muay Throne

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon won’t be flying out to Canada after all.

Expressing his disappointment about the cancellation of his seminar tour, the Thai sensation took to his Instagram this week. Yet, he offered a compelling justification for his absence.

Accompanying an image of himself expressing gratitude to his fans, he penned the following caption:

“I'm very sorry but i postpone my visit. I must fight Superlek September 23! I will be coming to Canada September 29-October 20 and I guarantee a training experience you will never forget. Contact Oni combat for further details and ti reschedule your spot! iI took forward to meeting my Canadian fans.”

After several years in the making, it seems like Rodtang vs. Superlek will finally come to terms on September 22, 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 34. The fantastic matchup comes after several one-sided fights on the part of both warriors.

Remarkably, reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 has had three back-to-back victories at the start of 2023, defeating the likes of Danial Williams, Nabil Anane, and most recently, Tagir Khalilov with powerful knockouts.

Rodtang has also found a large measure of success this year after withdrawing from his first matchup with Superlek this past March due to injury.

He worked his magic on the US stage with a triumphant KO finish over former WBC Muay Thai International champion Edgar Tabares in Colorado at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

It’s therefore become obvious to put two of the greatest strikers on the planet together to settle their differences and let the gloves determine the superior Thai fighter.

Watch ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai strap against Thai megastar ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 live from inside the Lumpinee Stadium at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 at 8:30 am ET on YouTube.