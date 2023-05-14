Rodtang, Edgar Tabares show off huge respect for each other at ONE Fight Night 10

Mexican Muay Thai striker Edgar Tabares showed his respect for Rodtang’s flawless performance at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The former WBC Muay Thai international champion handled his loss gracefully after falling short to Rodtang via technical knockout inside the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Despite feeling a pang of disappointment, Tabares was honored to have shared the stage with one of the greatest pound-for-pound strikers in the world.

ONE Championship highlighted their sportsmanship on Instagram with the caption that said:

“Respect above all ❤️ @rodtang_jimungnon @edgarjuareztabares_mt.”

Edgar Tabares promptly responded to the post, saying:

"This is all about 🔥❤️🔥 Thanks @onechampionship and mr. @yodchatri Hope I can get another chance soon to show a little bit more of my muay skills. 🙏🏻"

Fans online agreed wholeheartedly with ONE Championship after witnessing their battle live on May 5. Check out their reactions below:

@mukundkolhatkar:

"That's what all sports is about... Respect for each other. In defeat or victory…"

@ajeet_kr_suhana:

"Because of these attitude,I love onechampionship. Thank you all fighters in the ring to give respect and love to your opponent.❤️🙌"

@danrodrigues1147:

"@edgarjuareztabares_mt is such An amazing fighter, beautiful technique to watch and no shame in losing against the best muai thai fighter on the planet aka @rodtang_jimungnon"

Rodang’s performance was electric from start to finish. His ability to read opponents at a high level while executing a game plan spoke volumes that night. Tabares, to his credit, was fearless but he was no match for the striking machine.

He was outworked inside the cage from all angles until he received the final blow, a vicious elbow, in the second round that ended the fight.

Fans in North America can rewatch Rodtang vs. Tabares and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card for free on Amazon Prime Video.

