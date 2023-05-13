Rodtang shares the philosophy behind his tremendous will

Rodtang shared a powerful quote about discipline leading to success.

‘The Iron Man’ has become a superstar in the combat sports world. At 25 years old, Rodtang is a 6x ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion with a promotional record of 12-0. Although he’s still relatively young, the Thai fighter is a role model for hard work and dedication, leading to his success in 'the art of eight limbs'.

Rodtang recently made an inspirational Facebook post that was roughly translated from Thai to English:

“Discipline comes not from starting, not waiting; success is not asking, but from doing.”

On January 13, the reigning flyweight Muay Thai world champion secured a unanimous decision kickboxing win against Jiduo Yibu. He was scheduled to fight Superlek for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title before pulling out with an injury. Before withdrawing from the highly-anticipated world title fight, ‘The Iron Man’ already had his next Muay Thai bout booked, which took place on May 5.

At ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the Thai superstar defended his flyweight Muay Thai world championship in impressive fashion. The 25-year-old took on promotional newcomer Edgar Tabares and secured a highlight-reel knockout in the second round. Shortly after the fight, the North American crowd gave ‘The Iron Man’ a wholesome standing ovation.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video can be seen on Amazon Prime Video by North American subscribers for free.

Watch Rodtang's knockout against Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10 below:

