Rodtang Jitmuangnon shocked with the amount of support he received from American fans in Denver

Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand is one of the biggest names in martial arts the world over. But the 25-year-old had absolutely no idea just how big of a name he was in the United States.

Rodtang saw action against former WBC Muay Thai International champion Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, on Cinco de Mayo, and came out to a rousing applause from the sold-out crowd at Broomfield, Colorado’s 1stBank Center.

The reception came as a shock to ‘The Iron Man’, who admits he did not expect such a warm welcome.

In the ONE Fight Night 10 official post-event press conference, Rodtang talked about how surprised he was.

The Bangkok native said:

“Yeah, I was shocked, I had no idea that Americans would respond that way or that I already have a fanbase in America.”

Rodtang walked to the Circle giving out free hugs and high fives to anyone who wanted them. He took extra time to strut to the cage, making sure that fans got their money’s worth, especially those who extended their hands from Circleside.

‘The Iron Man’ made easy work of Tabares, who was game but definitely overmatched. Though Tabares held his own in the first round, Rodtang would easily find his rhythm in the second, and countered a Tabares spinning back elbow with an elbow of his own to drop the Mexican.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch Rodtang’s destruction of Tabares and the rest of the stacked ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III card absolutely free via replay on Amazon Prime.

