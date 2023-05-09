Rodtang shows off his personality in his U.S. debut at ONE Fight Night 10

Reigning ONE flyweight world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon had a smashing time in Colorado at ONE Championship’s first-ever on-ground event in the U.S.

If the huge smile on his face was an indication of how Rodtang’s night went, we’d say it went quite well. After all, he did score a scintillating second-round knockout of former WBC Muay Thai International world champion Edgar Tabares, and then took home a hefty US$100,000 bonus from ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his efforts.

Rodtang indeed electrified the crowd at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado last May 5.

ONE Championship showed just how happy Rodtang was with his evening in a recent Instagram clip you can watch here:

Fans reacted to the post positively. Needless to say, Americans love them some Rodtang:

danieldw13: Rodtang is everyone’s favourite human being on the planet today. Impossible not to love the guy, what a fighter!

khalid_hatim_: Absolute LEGEND right there💯

mertkizilay: Loved the respect of the fighters. Rodtang didn't surprise, but Tabares was sharp, and good opponent. Great match

jlillz_: Turned it up. Rodtang is the greatest and only 25 🔥🔥

With such a successful historic debut at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver, we can’t wait to see when ONE Championship will come back to the United States for its second show, which is expected to be bigger than ever.

Meanwhile, fans in the United States and Canada can watch Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s dramatic knockout of Edgar Tabares and the rest of the stacked ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III card absolutely free via replay on Amazon Prime.

Poll : 0 votes