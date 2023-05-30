3 of the best knockouts in ONE Championship from an action-packed May

May has been another action-packed month for ONE Championship, and the stars that competed throughout the last 30 days have blessed the watching world with some epic highlight-reel moments.

From the organization’s epic debut on North American soil, ONE Fight Night 10, to three ONE Friday Fights installments inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, the action was fast, exciting, and entertaining.

With June fast approaching, let’s relive some of the best knockouts from a jam-packed month on the global stage of ONE.

#3 Johan Ghazali’s delightful left-right combo

16-year-old phenom Johan Ghazali made it two knockouts in as many appearances at the recently concluded ONE Friday Fights 18 on Friday, May 26.

The Malaysian-American superstar went toe-to-toe with Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai for the majority of the contest, trading hands, kicks, and elbows from bell to bell. As the third round started, his opponent looked to have his stamina drained from Johan’s immense pressure.

The teenage sensation then forced his opponent to drop his guard before connecting with a left-right combination that put his rival down and out at the 1:37 mark of the third round.

#2 Stamp Fairtex’s body kick folds Alyse Anderson

Former two-sport ONE Championship world champion Stamp Fairtex did what she does best at ONE Fight Night 10, punish her rival, impress the audience, and celebrate with a signature ‘Stamp Dance’.

The Thai superstar used her knees to defend herself against Alyse Anderson’s takedown onslaught while sticking some jabs and kicks at her oncoming rival. Anderson perhaps didn’t take notice, and she kept pressing with takedown attempts.

Stamp, however, was having none of that. And just as Anderson failed with another double-leg attempt, the Thai caught her with a body kick that sent her down to the canvas.

She followed up with two punches, which prompted the referee to stop the match at the 2:27 mark of the second round.

#1 Rodtang’s elbow breaks Edgar Tabares

Rodtang Jitmuangnon showed why he’s the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion with a picture-perfect KO in the co-main event of the organization’s on-ground debut spectacle in the United States.

However, he didn’t have it easy, as the challenger, Edgar Tabares, came guns blazing, prepared to fight fire with fire on his ONE Championship debut.

Unfortunately for him, that was when Rodtang’s fight IQ made a difference.

Rodtang evaded the Mexican’s looping elbows and countered with a similar strike square on the jaw. Tabares was down and out, handing Rodtang yet another highlight-reel finish at the 1:34 mark of the second round.

