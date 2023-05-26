ONE Friday Fights 18 recap: Pongsiri overcomes Tyson Harrison in epic firefight

Pongsiri PK Saenchai proved to be a worthy show closer when he secured an epic unanimous decision win over Tyson Harrison in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 18 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Bangkok once again bore witness to Muay Thai glory with Pongsiri and Harrison putting on an absolute barnburner in the historic stadium.

For three rounds, the two fighters threw and absorbed haymakers that would’ve put any human being to sleep.

The 5-foot-7 Pongsiri negated Harrison's five-inch height advantage with stinging leg kicks in the first round, but that only lit up a fire in the young Australian’s spirit to go forward and blast the Thai star with flurries to the head.

The second round saw more of the same from the two fighters. Harrison continued to connect with his punches which quickly caused a cut on Pongsiri’s forehead.

Pongsiri, though, changed his levels and turned to his boxing to close the massive height gap against Harrison.

The pair never let up even in the third with both Harrison and Pongsiri throwing elbows with reckless abandon.

Pongsiri’s constant attack ultimately gashed Harrison above the left eye causing blood to gush out of the wound.

In the end, it was Pongsiri’s more aggressive forward pressure that proved to be the difference in taking the unanimous decision win.

“Yes I thought this is what’s going to happen, we’re both very aggressive and we don’t back down,” said Pongsiri, through a translator, in his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson.

Pongsiri, a former ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title contender and two-time Lumpinee Stadium world champion, captured a second straight win and his 158th overall in his entire career.

ONE Friday Fights 18 full results and recap

Here are the full results from an action-packed ONE Friday Fights card:

Pongsiri PK Saenchai defeats Tyson Harrison via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 147.6 lbs)

Samingdam Chor Ajalaboon defeats Mahamongkol Move on Chiangmai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 132 lbs)

Teeyai PK Saenchai defeats Saklek Kiatsongrit via KO at 0:58 of round two (Muay Thai - strawweight)

Rit Keawsamrit defeats Sansiri PK Saenchai via KO at 0:33 of round two (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

Chatanan Sor Jor Joyprajin defeats Suphachailek Nengsubyai via TKO at 2:41 of round two (Muay Thai - catchweight 129 lbs)

Petnumkhum Phundakrataburi defeats Petkritsada CMA Academy via KO at 0:46 of round one (Muay Thai - catchweight 116.2 lbs)

Mohammed Siasarani defeats Mohammed Boutasaa via unanimous decision (kickboxing - featherweight)

Chanajon PK Saenchai defeats Victor Hugo via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - lightweight)

Smilla Sundell defeats Milana Bjelogric via unanimous decision (kickboxing - catchweight 128 lbs)

Johan Ghazali defeats Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai via KO at 1:37 of round three (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Andrey Chelbaev defeats Manthan Rane via unanimous decision (MMA - flyweight)

Ali Kabdulla defeats Richard Godoy via TKO at 1:38 of round three (MMA - lightweight)

