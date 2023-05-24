Jackie Buntan says she’ll ‘definitely be watching’ Smilla Sundell’s kickboxing bout at ONE Friday Fights 18

Filipino-American Muay Thai artist Jackie Buntan has her eyes on a rematch against ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell. However, that plan will have to wait a little longer as the Swede dynamo returns to the ONE ring in a kickboxing contest at ONE Friday Fights 18.

That evening on May 26, inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Fairtex Gym representative will compete under kickboxing rules for the first time against Milana Bjelogrlic.

Jackie Buntan lost her three-match winning streak against ‘The Hurricane’ when the pair duked it out for the inaugural strawweight Muay Thai gold at ONE 156 in April last year.

The 18-year-old’s offensive weapons were firing on all cylinders that very evening, as she touched up Buntan with piercing elbows, crisp punches, and a couple of punishing kicks to take home a clear-cut unanimous decision win.

Having tasted the Stockholm native’s power first-hand, Buntan knows that the teenage sensation has the tools to make a successful switch to kickboxing.

With her mind still locked on a chance to share the Circle alongside the lanky divisional queen, Buntan wants to tune in to her fight to analyze and note down ways she can even the scores if they collide in the future.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Boxing Works representative said:

“I’ll definitely be watching.”

For her part, the 25-year-old striker has been steadily improving, and the results have shown under the ONE spotlight.

Since her world title defeat, the Filipino-American has gained two successive wins, most recently taking out Diandra Martin via TKO at ONE’s on-ground debut show in the U.S., ONE Fight Night 10.

Fans in North America can rewatch Jackie Buntan’s highlight-reel finish and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via replay on Amazon Prime.

Poll : 0 votes