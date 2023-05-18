Relive Jackie Buntan’s crushing KO win over Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10

ONE Championship has posted Jackie Buntan’s latest Muay Thai fight on YouTube.

On May 5, Buntan was one of 22 fighters who had the honor of competing at ONE’s first event on U.S. soil. The 25-year-old capitalized on the opportunity, emerging victorious against Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

Two minutes into the fight, Jackie Buntan landed a body-head punch combination, leading to a first-round knockout. ONE shared the entire fight on YouTube, which can be seen below in most regions.

Jackie Buntan made her promotional debut in February 2021. After winning her first three fights, she earned a spot in the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world championship bout against teenage sensation Smilla Sundell. Buntan showcased a valiant effort over five action-packed rounds, but Sundell had her hand raised by unanimous decision.

Since losing against Sundell, Buntan has bounced back with wins against Amber Kitchen and Diandra Martin. The question is, what’s next for the American? The 25-year-old might have earned herself another chance at the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title, but nothing is confirmed.

Sundell has been waiting for a valiant challenger, which could be her former opponent. With that said, ONE Championship might decide that the American needs one more win before getting another world title shot.

For those that haven’t seen the historic event, the replay of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video can be seen on Amazon Prime Video by North American subscribers for free.

