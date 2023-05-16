Get a cage-side view of Jackie Buntan’s ferocious KO of Diandra Martin

Opening the main card of any show is a nerve-wracking responsibility, but being the curtain raiser for ONE Championship’s on-site United States debut is a task and a half.

Jackie Buntan and Diandra Martin were tasked with opening the main card for ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video last May 5 at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Despite the pressure weighing heavily on her shoulders, Buntan put on a cracking show that had the Denver crowd roaring.

The Filipino-American striker carefully cut the distance against the taller Martin before launching a nasty two-punch combination that quickly felled the Australian fighter in the opening round.

Buntan, who captured her fifth win in six ONE Championship matches, shared a cage-side clip of her clinical finish.

“We got style and style’s 🔒. @boxingworks @onechampionship," posted Buntan on Instagram.

Fans and personalities alike were quick to show their appreciation for Buntan’s technique in the comments section.

“That’s crazy! I have almost the same angle of this part of the fight on my phone. 😂,” Kevin DungYu Lee, a martial arts content creator, wrote.

“I was cage side for this. It was wild. Your combinations were perfect,” wrote Tom DeBlass posted in the comments section.

Though the 5-foot-8 Martin towered over her by four inches, Buntan easily closed the distance with her constant forward pressure.

Buntan easily had Martin against the cage wall and that quickly spelled doom for the taller fighter. After launching a quick flurry, Buntan feinted for a powerful two-punch combination that ended the match 2:34 into the opening round.

The entire ONE Fight Night 10 can be replayed for free via Prime Video in North America.

