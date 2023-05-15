Jackie Buntan wants champion vs. champion clash with Smilla Sundell if she wins kickboxing belt

Explosive striker Jackie Buntan is eyeing a rematch with reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell. But the Filipino-American fighter does not want an ordinary second go with the Swedish champion and instead gunning for a champion-versus-champion setting.

The Southern California-born Buntan took on ‘The Hurricane’ for the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai gold in April 2022. She fell short, losing by unanimous decision. It is something that she wants to make up for down the line.

But while Jackie Buntan still has eyes on a re-engagement with Smilla Sundell, she is also pursuing other goals under ONE Championship, particularly winning the inaugural strawweight kickboxing world title.

In an interview with the promotion, the Boxing Works affiliate said if she is fortunate to win the kickboxing world title, perhaps a champion vs. champion clash with Sundell may interest ONE Championship to arrange.

Jackie Buntan said:

“[If I’d] win that inaugural belt, and if Smilla is ready, then kickboxing champ versus Muay Thai champ. I think that’d be a really cool show.”

Since losing to Sundell, 25-year-old Buntan has picked herself up well, winning back-to-back matches.

She recently defeated Australian Diandra Martin by way of an impressive technical knockout victory in the opening round at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video in Denver, Colorado.

Buntan was in her element with her striking during the contest, which she punctuated with a nifty combination to the head and body midway into the first stanza that sent Martin down to the canvas and TKO’d.

Sundell, meanwhile, has yet to see action since becoming world champion.

ONE Fight Night 10 was ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States. It was played to a sold-out 1stBank Center on May 5 in Denver. The replay of all the action in the landmark show can be watched for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

