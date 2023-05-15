Jackie Buntan recalls out-of-body experience in first-round KO of Diandra Martin

Filipino-American Muay Thai star Jackie Buntan provided one of the standout moments at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video earlier this month, which even she for a moment was surprised she delivered on.

The 25-year-old fighter impressed with a first-round technical knockout victory over her taller Australian opponent Diandra Martin. They collided at ONE Championship’s historic first live on-ground event in the United States on May 5 in Denver, Colorado.

Despite surrendering three inches to Diandra Martin, Boxing Works standout Jackie Buntan was undeterred, displaying A-1 striking that her opponent just could not handle.

Things came to a devastating end when the 5-foot-4 power puncher from Southern California threw a solid combination to the head and body midway into the first round, sending Canberra native Martin crashing to the canvas and being waved off moments later. The contest officially ended at the 2:34 mark of the opening round.

Speaking to ONE Championship following her victory, Jackie Buntan said that while the outcome was in line with their game plan, it still felt surreal for her when she sent Martin down for the count.

She said:

“It wasn’t until [the referee] did the count, and she fell, and I was in the neutral corner. That’s kind of when I felt like I went back into the present moment.”

It was the second straight victory for Jackie Buntan and her fifth overall in ONE. The victory, too, provided added wind to her push to make another run at the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title, currently held by Smilla Sundell of Sweden.

Apart from a rematch with Sundell, whom she lost to for the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title by unanimous decision in April 2022, Jackie Buntan is also setting her sights on a possible kickboxing gold in the strawweight class moving forward.

ONE Fight Night 10 went down at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado. Replay of the landmark event is available for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

