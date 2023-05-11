Jackie Buntan dares anyone to step inside the Circle with her

Jackie Buntan is willing to take on anyone willing to step inside the Circle with her.

Buntan is coming off a massive second-round knockout against Australian standout Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10 last weekend. Earning her fifth career win under the ONE Championship banner, Buntan could have earned herself a rematch with reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Buntan didn’t specifically mention another meeting with Sundell but is happy to go toe-to-toe with any woman willing to step up to the plate.

“Any person who wants to step inside the cage with me can step in the cage with me,” Buntan said. “Simple as that.”

Jackie Buntan’s victory at ONE Fight Night 10 was her second straight having bested Amber Kitchen in her prior performance. In fact, the only loss the Boxing Works product has experienced inside the Circle came against Smilla Sundell at ONE 156 in April 2022. Buntan also holds victories over Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak, Ekaterina Vandaryeva, and Daniela Lopez.

Diandra Martin will take a long hard look at where to go after dropping two of her last three in ONE Championship. Those losses came against two of the best strikers in all of women’s Muay Thai, reigning champion Smilla Sundell and Jackie Buntan. Her lone win thus far came against the aforementioned Amber Kitchen last August.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime in North America.

