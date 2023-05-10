Jackie Buntan sends Diandra Martin crashing in KO sequence

Last weekend at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, Filipino-American Muay Thai dynamo Jackie Buntan obliterated Australia's Diandra Martin inside the first round. It was one of the highlights of the ground-breaking event in Denver, Colorado, which served as ONE's first-ever on-ground US live show.

Despite Martin's massive reach advantage, Jackie Buntan easily closed the distance, sending the Aussie back with crisp combinations and constant forward movement. Martin tried to create separation but found herself backpedaling a lot due Buntan's unstoppable forward pressure.

Halfway through the opening round, Buntan sneaked in a thunderous left hook that stunned Martin. Like a shark smelling blood in the water, Buntan cornered her victim near the cage and unleashed another violent two-punch combo. The Boxing Works product unleased a beautiful left-hook-to-the-body-overhand-right combination that would make Mike Tyson proud:

"Jackie Buntan 🇺🇲 shuts down Diandra Martin with a BEAUTIFUL body-head combo in Round 1! 🤩 @jackiebuntan"

Diandra Martin dropped to the canvas and that's all she wrote. The referee didn't bother finishing his count and waived off the match. The fight was officially over at 2:34 of round one.

The victory marks Jackie Buntan's second straight win inside the circle, improving her record to 5-1 in ONE Championship. In her post-fight interview, the 25-year-old Muay Thai phenom made it clear what she wants next:

“This definitely puts me back to the mix to challenge Smilla [Sundell] again for the Muay Thai belt, but there’s a vacant belt in our division, and I would like to try my hand at the kickboxing belt.”

Buntan lost to reigning ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell last year in a classic 5-round barnburner. We wouldn't mind seeing that again. A champion vs. champion match, however, raises the stakes even more. If Buntan gets a shot at her division's kickboxing throne and wins, it sets her up for a massive collision with Sundell in the future. Only time can tell.

The historic ONE Fight Night 10 event replay can be viewed for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

