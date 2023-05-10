Jackie Buntan targeting kickboxing belt and rematch with Smilla Sundell

Filipino-American strawweight Muay Thai fighter Jackie Buntan delivered an emphatic victory at ONE Championship’s landmark United States show last week and is out for more.

The 25-year-old Buntan, fighting out of Southern California, beat Australia's opponent Diandra Martin by technical knockout in the opening round of their catchweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in Denver, Colorado.

Boxing Works standout Jackie Buntan sent Canberra’s Diandra Martin crashing with a tremendous striking display. Things came to a thunderous end when the former unleashed a solid combination to the head and body midway into the first round from, which the Australian could not recover from.

Following her rousing victory, the star striker shared that she is gunning for bigger conquests moving forward, including vying for a possible strawweight kickboxing belt in ONE, as well as facing off in a rematch with ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell of Sweden.

Jackie Buntan told Sportskeeda in a post-fight interview:

“Like I mentioned, I’d love to try my hand at the kickboxing belt, it’s vacant. No kickboxing fights really happening in the division so I’d love to try that. A rematch with Smilla [Sundell], whatever really. Another fight, any fight.”

Watch the interview below:

Jackie Buntan took on Smilla Sundell for the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title in April 2022 but fell short, losing by unanimous decision. She has since picked herself up and has racked up back-to-back wins to thrust herself to a position for another shot at the title.

ONE Fight Night 10 went down at the 1stBank Center in Denver. It was ONE Championship’s long-awaited debut live on-ground offering in the U.S., bannered by world title fights in three disciplines, namely, mixed martial arts, Muay Thai and submission grappling.

The replay of the events that took place at the groundbreaking show is available for free to North American fans via Amazon Prime.

