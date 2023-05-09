Jackie Buntan shares the love following her KO win over Diandra Martin

Jackie Buntan proved that she’s an absolute force in the women’s Muay Thai ranks in ONE Championship this past weekend at ONE Fight Night: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The Filipino-American striker wasted no time in setting the tone and knocked out Diandra Martin in the opening round of their Muay Thai bout at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver.

Following her impressive win, Buntan took to Instagram to Instagram to express her gratitude to her team and ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Jackie Buntan posted:

“@onechampionship first ever 🇺🇸 show, first fight of the night and first TKO of the night. No better feeling than executing your strategy and game plan to a T 🩸. Thank you to my opponent, @diandramartin for stepping in that cage with me! Thank you to my coach @bryanpopejoy for the countless hours he puts into making me the best version I can possibly be, this is nowhere near achievable without you! And to my strength coach @speedofsport for always pushing my limits and leveling me up in every possible way.”

She added:

“I have a team of aces around me and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Thank you to my sponsors for being Team Jackie B @infightstyle @elitegardencbd and @tikysirisutepopejoy for being the best corner/cheerleader! Thank you @yodchatri for putting me on such a historic event :)”

Diandra Martin even showed her respect for Buntan in the comments section:

“Thank you for the dance! 😊,” posted Martin.

Buntan, who once challenged for the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title, had an aggressive start to the fight and quickly cut the distance between her and Martin.

After testing Martin’s guard with a couple of flurries, Buntan launched the finishing sequence and tagged the Australian striker with a cracking two-punch combination for the knockout finish.

The entire ONE Fight Night 10 card is available for free on replay to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

