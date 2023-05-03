Jackie Buntan shows accuracy and agility in training clip

At ONE Fight Night 10, Jackie Buntan will look to pick up her second consecutive win inside the circle and put on a show for the fans.

On May 5, ONE Championship will host its first-ever event in the United States, live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. Whilst Buntan is no stranger to competing under the ONE banner at this point with five fights already under her belt, her bout at the event presents a whole new opportunity.

As the promotion continues to solidify its status as the home of martial arts, one key area where it has been expanding is female striking competition.

Buntan has been one of the fighters at the forefront of this, helping to lead the charge alongside competitors like Janet Todd and Stamp Fairtex.

In her next fight, the Filipino-American gets the opportunity to represent this side of martial arts by competing in a Muay Thai contest against Diandra Martin, sharing the card with elite competitors from MMA, Muay Thai, and submission grappling.

Ahead of her return in Colorado, ONE Championship posted a clip of Buntan hitting pads with her coach, showcasing her speed and explosive power:

“Jackie Buntan keeps it 💯 Will the American striker outpace Diandra Martin on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video? 👊 @jackiebuntan”

Jackie Buntan will face Diandra Martin in one of two Muay Thai contests scheduled for ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. Later on in the night, the dominant flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon will face Edgar Tabares.

The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

