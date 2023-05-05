Jackie Buntan shows off her cracking knee strikes ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

At ONE Fight Night 10, Jackie Buntan will get the opportunity to represent the female striking roster in ONE Championship on a historic night.

On May 5, the promotion will host its first ever event in the United States, live from the sold out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Looking to bring the US fans something that they have never experienced before, ONE is backing up its credibility as the home of martial arts by bringing elite competitors from various martial arts to Colorado.

Alongside three world championship contests in MMA, Muay Thai and submission grappling, Buntan will compete in the night’s other Muay Thai contest when she faces Diandra Martin.

Buntan has proven herself to be one of the top female strikers in the promotion and has been rewarded for her performances by getting a chance to showcase her skills in front of the US fans.

Looking to produce consecutive victories to put herself back into world title contention, Buntan is aiming to bring the heat on May 5, as evidenced by the training videos that have been posted online.

Ahead of her return, ONE Championship posted a clip of the Filipino-American drilling knees with her coach.

Check the video out for yourself below:

“Knees that make you DROP 😱 Can Jackie Buntan send Diandra Martin DOWN on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video? 🔥 @jackiebuntan"

Jackie Buntan will face Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

