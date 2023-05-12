Jackie Buntan brings out her artistic side for Numéro cover shoot

ONE strawweight Muay Thai star Jackie Buntan is more than just a ferocious fighter when she laces her gloves. She might have a future as a model too. In a recent series of posts uploaded by the Filipino-American striker on Instagram, we saw her glamorous side on the cover of Dutch lifestyle magazine, Numero.

If you didn't know that the gorgeous lady gracing the cover of the magazine was a pro fighter, you'd assume that she's a veteran runway and print model. Jackie Buntan's ability to project power and command presence in front of the camera has a direct line to her fierceness inside the ring. It's quite fascinating to behold.

Here are some of the posts:

"My first ever cover with @numero_netherlands 🩸🗡️ What a special project to be a part of- do things that inspire you and feed your energy 🩵"

"Part 2 with @numero_netherlands 🩸🗡️Channeling my inner assassin"

If you want to check out more of Buntan's fashion endeavors, you can go ahead and explore her Instagram page. If you want to check out her fiery Muay Thai fury, however, you can check out the replay of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The Filipino-American obliterated Australia's Diandra Martin in one round. It was one of the best bouts of the ground-breaking event in Denver, Colorado, which was ONE Championship's first-ever on-ground US live show.

Despite Martin's reach advantage, Jackie Buntan found ways to close the distance, connecting with swift combinations inside. Halfway through the opening round, Buntan unleashed a beautiful left-hook-to-the-body-overhand-right combo that sent the Aussie crashing to the mat:

"Jackie Buntan 🇺🇲 shuts down Diandra Martin with a BEAUTIFUL body-head combo in Round 1! 🤩 @jackiebuntan"

The victory gives Jackie Buntan back-to-back inside the circle, improving her record to 5-1 in the promotion. In her post-fight interview, the 25-year-old Muay Thai marvel made known that she wants either a rematch with ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell or a shot at the division's vacant kickboxing world title.

The historic ONE Fight Night 10 event replay can be viewed for free via Prime Video in North America.

Poll : 0 votes