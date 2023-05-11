Jackie Buntan sends a message to her fans and supporters

Muay Thai standout Jackie Buntan has a message for her fans and supporters following her win over Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10.

The Boxing Works product scored her fifth win inside the circle at the 1stBank Center in Denver, finishing Aussie Diandra Martin with a perfectly time right-hook that planted her opponent in the very first round.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive post-fight interview, Jackie Buntan thanked her fans and supporters for motivating her to be the best fighter she can be.

“I just want to say thank you to all my supporters. It adds to my motivation and confidence to keep going on this thing."

Watch the full interview below:

With the win at ONE Fight Night 10, Jackie Buntan has scored back-to-back victories, staking her claim for another potential world title fight with ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell.

Buntal previously squared off with the Swedish champion, dropping a unanimous decision to ‘The Hurricane’ at ONE 156 in April 2022. To this day, it is Buntan’s only defeat inside the circle.

Jackie Buntan’s opponent, Diandra Martin, will go back to the drawing board after losing two of her last three under the ONE Championship banner. Of course, those two losses came against two of the best strawweight Muay Thai fighters in the world, Buntan and the aforementioned Smilla Sundell.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime in North America.

