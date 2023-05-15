Jackie Buntan announces one-day seminar in California

Jackie Buntan will spread her Muay Thai knowledge in a seminar on May 25.

Buntan has solidified herself as one of the best female strikers in ONE Championship. The American Muay Thai fighter will take a trip later this month to teach some of her techniques to those that attend her seminar at Garden Grove Muay Thai. She announced the location and date on Instagram by saying:

“Seminar going down at @gardengrovemuaythai on May 25th! Details in the photo above, see you all there 😊”

Jackie Buntan made her ONE Championship debut in February 2021, defeating Nat Jaroonsak by unanimous decision. Two months later, the American secured her second win under the ONE banner by taking out Ekaterina Vandaryeva.

After compiling three straight wins, Buntan earned an opportunity to become the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion against Smilla Sundell. The fight went the distance after five action-packed rounds, and Sundell had her hand raised by unanimous decision.

Since then, Jackie Buntan has bounced back with two consecutive wins. She last fought on May 5, defeating Diandra Martin with a vicious body-head combination at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. Buntan could be on the brink of a rematch against Sundell.

