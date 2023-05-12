Jackie Buntan still in la-la land after Diandra Martin KO: “It’s surreal”

Filipina-American Muay Thai superstar Jackie Buntan is over the moon following a one-sided performance over Australian firecracker Diandra Martin last weekend.

The 25-year-old scored arguably the biggest victory over her career so far, when she stopped Australia’s Martin with a well-placed combination in the very first round of their scheduled strawweight Muay Thai contest.

The fight took place at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, which was held at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on May 5.

A Jackie Buntan body shot followed by a hook to the head ended matters for Diandra Martin, as the Filipina-American rode off into the sunset with her first win coming by way of knockout.

After the fight, Sportskeeda MMA spoke to Buntan in an exclusive interview, where the Filipina-American told the reporter how she was feeling.

“It feels great. I keep using the same words, but it’s surreal, really.”

Buntan is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars to come out of ONE Championship, judging by the way she was received by American fans alone. The former ONE world title challenger has tremendous upside, and is currently riding a two-fight winning streak.

While Buntan is working towards earning a rematch with reigning ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell, she has also expressed interest in going after the kickboxing belt.

Meanwhile, fans in the United States and Canada can watch Buntan’s annihilation of Martin and the rest of the stacked ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III card absolutely free via replay on Amazon Prime.

