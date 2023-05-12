Jackie Buntan says altitude tent “paid off” at ONE Fight Night 10

Filipina-American striking sensation Jackie Buntan put together a spectacular performance in front of a packed U.S. audience. But you wouldn’t be able to tell that she had a rough time with the elevation at Denver.

Buntan took on Australian firecracker Diandra Martin in a strawweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, which took place live at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on May 5th.

Many athletes expressed difficulty in dealing with the elevation, as it hampered their cardio, with Buntan being one of them.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA after her fight, Buntan talked about how she felt dealing with the unique fight environment of Denver.

The Filipina-American said:

“I know it was a quick fight but even warming up until the end of that fight, I didn’t feel [the altitude] so I definitely feel the altitude tent helped. It was definitely uncomfortable, I'm happy to be out of it, but it paid off.”

Buntan was dominant, and had Martin on the defensive for most of the fight. Her boxing was absolutely on point, as she battered the Australian with lightning quick combinations. A left hook to the body followed by a right hook to the head sent Martin crashing to the canvas, and the Australian could no longer continue.

It was a rousing performance from Buntan, who drew loads of cheers from the sold-out 1stBank Center crowd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch Buntan’s destruction of Martin and the rest of the stacked ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III card absolutely free via replay on Amazon Prime.

