Jackie Buntan shows off the precision in KO win over Diandra Martin

Fans are buzzing after ONE Championship posted Jackie Buntan’s knockout win at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

Buntan made a statement inside the 1stBank Center in Colorado. It only took the former ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai title challenger 2:34 to knock out Diandra Martin with a vicious body-head combination. Once ONE posted the highlight on Instagram, fans filled the comment section with praise, including some saying:

“From her boxing fluency ALONE Jackie always going to be a threat in a [email protected]@shot that’s give to her.”

Instagram comment

“Give Jackie a shot at the kickboxing championship and a shot at Smila again, she’s definitely proven herself. 💪🏼”

Instagram comment

“This is some serious perfection! So so good 🔥”

Instagram comment

“Watched it so many times to learn it! It amazing 😍”

Instagram comment

Jackie Buntan made her ONE Championship debut in February 2021 and won her first three fights. In April 2022, the American endured a disappointing unanimous decision loss against Smilla Sundell for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world championship. Since then, the 25-year-old has won back-to-back fights against Amber Kitchen and Diandra Martin.

It’s unclear what’s next for Jackie Buntan after winning on May 5. She might get a rematch against Sundell next or need another win before earning a world title shot. For those that haven’t seen her latest fight, the replay of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video can be seen on Amazon Prime Video by North American subscribers for free.

Poll : 0 votes