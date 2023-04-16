Jackie Buntan is getting hyped heading into ONE Fight Night 10

Filipina-American martial arts star Jackie Buntan can’t wait to step back inside the circle when she heads to Colorado next month for ONE Championship’s historic first-ever on-ground U.S. event.

The 25-year-old, who trains out of Boxing Works in Lawndale, California, is looking to make a statement against a tough opponent next month.

In a recent Instagram post shared by Buntan, the Filipina-American shared her excitement for what is arguably the highest profile fight of her career so far.

Check out the Instagram post below:

"Back and fourth mood because #OneFightNight10 is just 3 weeks away 🧘🏻‍♀️ 🥷🏼 @onechampionship"

Jackie Buntan will go head-to-head with Australian firecracke r Diandra Martin in a strawweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. The sold-out spectacle broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Although Buntan is already a former ONE world title challenger, having faced reigning ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell last year, she is gunning for an impressive finish of Martin in order to book a rematch against the Swedish queen.

Needless to say, Buntan plans to give this fight her all and will leave no stone unturned in preparation for the talented Martin.

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III features a showdown between reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson and former divisional king Adriano Moraes in the evening’s main event.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the updates straight from Colorado.

Poll : 0 votes