“He’s been untouchable” - Lyndon Knowles vows to take away Roman Kryklia’s air of invincibility at ONE Fight Night 30

The ONE heavyweight Muay Thai belt is on the line at ONE Fight Night 30 - and it's Lyndon Knowles who's stepping up to take the shot.

The UK veteran has been around the game for a long time, but this is the biggest moment of his career so far. He's two fights away from his 100th and potentially one away from earning his 26 pounds of gold.

This title shot is Knowles' debut fight, and it's against a champ who hasn't suffered a promotional loss since 2019 - Roman Kryklia.

In a pre-fight interview with South China Morning Post, Knowles shared his thoughts about his opponent:

"He’s been untouchable, hasn’t he? So I’ve got it all to do, but that’s what I’m trying to do - I’m gonna go out with both hands and I’m going to cause a massive upset."

Lyndon Knowles thrilled to finally fight in ONE alongside teammate Jonathan Haggerty: “100 percent special”

Lyndon Knowles has been part of ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Jonathan Haggerty's team for years, standing in the corner and guiding the champ to some of his biggest wins.

But now, at ONE Fight Night 30, the pair will be appearing on the same card for the first time - and that makes it all the more meaningful.

"It definitely is 100 percent special. I mean, we all sort of live it together. I’m always in camp with Jon (Haggerty). I think this is the first time I haven’t done camp with Jon in about three, four years. I was heading to Denver to finish camp with Jon and corner him and look after him, and then I got the phone call. So then we decided I had more important things to do than corner."

Lyndon Knowles is set to make his ONE Championship debut in a title match against ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia.

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs Knowles takes place April 4 and will be streamed live for viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

