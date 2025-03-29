Lyndon Knowles ready to step out of superstar pupil’s shadow at ONE Fight Night 30: “Looking forward to it actually being my turn”

Three-time WBC Muay Thai world champion Lyndon Knowles is ready to make the most of his opportunity to compete on ONE Championship's global stage.

Things couldn't get any bigger for the Londoner as he opens his promotional account with a chance to hoist 26 pounds of gold on Friday, April 4, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Knowles squares off against two-sport, two-division ONE world champion Roman Kryklia in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30. On the line inside the Thai capital is the Ukranian fighter's heavyweight Muay Thai crown.

To those unfamiliar with Knowles, the 38-year-old has accompanied his brother's star pupil, reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty, since he debuted in the world's largest martial arts organization.

This time, though, he will don the four-ounce gloves for the first time, and having been known to ONE's global fanbase for a long time as 'that cornerman in the pink bowl hat,' Lyndon Knowles is pumped to have the spotlight on him.

"I can’t wait because it does feel like home and I do have people call at me like “Jonathan, Jonathan” because I’m so associated and I’m looking forward to it actually being “Lyndon, Lyndon” this time. For myself, not that it’s a bad thing with Jon, but I’m really looking forward to it actually being my turn and people saying my name," the Knowlesy Academy affiliate told the South China Morning Post in a pre-fight interview.

Watch the full interview here:

Lyndon Knowles vows to make life difficult for Roman Kryklia in Lumpinee

Lyndon Knowles has done his research on Roman Kryklia, and he knows overcoming him would be anything but a breeze.

Still, as a proven finisher — with plenty of knockouts scattered across his successful career in "The Art of Eight Limbs" — the Englishman is supremely confident that he can beat the divisional king at his game and taste success in the best way possible in his promotional bow.

In the same interview, he continued:

"You watch him, he’s a finisher. That’s what he does. So I’m gonna make it uncomfortable for him and not let him finish me."

The full ONE Fight Night 30 card will be available to fans in the United States and Canada live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, April 4.

