  • “He’s a finisher” - Challenger Lyndon Knowles admits he’s in awe of double champ Roman Kryklia’s killer instincts

By Ted Razon
Modified Mar 28, 2025 16:01 GMT
Lyndon Knowles (L) and Roman Kryklia (R) ~ Image by ONE Championship
Lyndon Knowles knows a fellow finisher when he sees one. As such, the WBC Muay Thai Champion expects the judges won't be needed when he challenges Roman Kryklia for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai crown.

This battle between two behemoths will headline ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs Knowles on April 4 in Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

Knowles has always wanted to tussle with the best and is delighted to take on one of the scariest strikers on the planet in his first foray into the world's largest martial arts organization. Quite frankly, the British bomber wouldn't have it any other way.

In an exclusive interview with the South China Morning Post, Lyndon Knowles expressed his admiration for Kryklia's killer instinct and admitted he could not let his guard down for even a split second.

"Because you watch him, he’s a finisher. That’s what he does. So I’m gonna make it uncomfortable for him and not let him finish me."
Kryklia has been a man possessed in ONE Championship, with five of his six victories coming by way of frightening finishes. The Ukrainian giant certainly doesn't mess around and always looks for the knockout as long as there's time on the clock.

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live in US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Lyndon Knowles trained with Khalil Rountree in preparation for Roman Kryklia

Lyndon Knowles sparred with another heavy-handed monster so he could get a feel of what he's up against in Roman Kryklia.

The Knowlesly Academy standout had the chance to work with former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Khalil Rountree. He shared in the same SCMP interview:

"I found out today that he’s very good at striking. I’ve been aware anyway because I’ve been watching him work with my brother. But I thought maybe I’ll be able to trick him out a little bit with some clinch work. He was super strong."
Watch the full interview:

youtube-cover

Edited by Tejas Rathi
