“He was super strong” - Lyndon Knowles reveals he trained with Khalil Rountree in preparation for Roman Kryklia

Lyndon Knowles understands that iron sharpens iron, and he leaned on Khalil Rountree to get him ready for the biggest match of his career.

The British bomber will make his highly-anticipated debut in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs Knowles on Prime Video this coming April 4 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It certainly won't be a walk in the park for Knowles, who's been thrown to the deep end right away against one of the most feared strikers on the planet, two-sport and two-division world champion Roman Kryklia.

Knowing the caliber of his opponent and with the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title on the line, the 38-year-old veteran sparred with former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Khalil Rountree.

The Knowlesy Academy standout revealed in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

"Yeah, I agree. I found out today that he’s very good at striking. I’ve been aware anyway because I’ve been watching him work with my brother. But I thought maybe I’ll be able to trick him out a little bit with some clinch work. He was super strong."

Lyndon Knowles indeed surrounds himself with the best of the best. The three-time WBC Muay Thai champion is trained by his brother and famed coach Christian and regularly works with ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty.

Watch the interview in its entirety:

Lyndon Knowles could steal the show in stacked ONE Fight Night 30

In a night filled with a lot of heavy hitters on one card, Lyndon Knowles could certainly steal the show if he does the unthinkable and dethrones Roman Kryklia.

The British slugger will definitely have his work cut out for him since he'll share the event with some proven headhunters.

For instance, Regian Eersel and Alexis Nicolas are set to throw it down for the third time in the co-main event for the lightweight kickboxing crown.

Crowd pleasers Nico Carrillo, Seksan Or Kwanmuang, among others, are also expected to bring the heat.

Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in US Primetime for free

