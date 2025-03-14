Heavy hitters Seksan and Asa Ten Pow set to collide at ONE Fight Night 30 on April 4

Violence will be guaranteed when aggressive headhunters Seksan Or Kwanmuang and Asa Ten Pow share the Lumpinee Stadium ring at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video on April 4.

ONE Championship announced this 142-pound catchweight Muay Thai bout on its social media channels, which was met by excitement from its fans:

"KNUCKLE UP 👊 Thai fan favorite Seksan throws down with all-action American striker Asa Ten Pow in a Muay Thai showdown on April 4 at ONE Fight Night 30 on @primevideo! Will 'The Man Who Yields To No One' or 'The American Ninja' reign supreme?"

Seksan is no stranger to bringing entertainment to the world's largest martial arts organization.

With 10 victories in 11 appearances under the ONE banner, 'The Man Who Yields To No One' consistently electrifies the global audience with his devil-may-care approach to fighting.

After absorbing his first defeat against Yutaro Asahi, the 36-year-old berserker bounced back with incredible performances against Liam Harrison and Soe Lin Oo.

However, his next opponent does possess the firepower to match Seksan's destructive ways. The electric Asa Ten Pow boasts a unique blend of speed, precision, and lethal KO power, which he proved in dazzling finishes against Han Zi Hao and Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon.

'The American Ninja' wants to shake up the bantamweight Muay Thai division, and he could certainly do so with a statement performance against the insanely durable Seksan.

ONE Fight Night 30 already has several confirmed bangers

ONE Fight Night 30 is still a developing card, but it already looks like another can't-miss striking extravaganza from the world's largest martial arts organization.

Headlining the promotion's fourth Amazon event of 2025 is Roman Kryklia's heavyweight Muay Thai world title defense against Lyndon Knowles.

The co-main event, meanwhile, will feature the trilogy between sworn nemeses Regian Eersel and Alexis Nicolas for the lightweight kickboxing crown.

Elsewhere, Nico Carrillo will make his first foray into the featherweight Muay Thai ranks against one of the division's mainstays, Sitthicha Sitsongpeenong.

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

