“I don’t think I’ve peaked yet” - Roman Kryklia confident he has "more to show" despite being a two-sport world champion

Ukranian striking specialist Roman Kryklia has been an absolute unit throughout his campaign in ONE Championship. That said, he doesn't think he's anywhere near his peak.

Ad

The reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion has racked up six dominant wins in the world's largest martial arts organization, a memorable chapter in his career that began in late 2019.

The Champ Belts affiliate opened his promotional account with a vicious second-round TKO of Moroccan slugger Tarik Khbabez at ONE: Age of Dragons in November 2019. Months later, he dished out a striking clinic against Romanian tank Andrei Stoica to take home a unanimous decision triumph.

Ad

Trending

Since then, Roman Kryklia has finished all four of his assignments inside the distance versus Murat Aygun, Guto Inocente, Iraj Azizpour, and Alex Roberts.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

As impressive as he has been, the 33-year-old is sure that there's more to his game that can be developed. The Krasnograd native told ONE Championship:

"I don't think I've peaked yet. I've grown a lot during my time away from the ring, and I'm confident there's still more to show."

Ad

Ad

Find out if he can walk the talk when he returns for his seventh fight under the promotional banner at ONE Fight Night 30, which emanates live from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, April 4.

Roman Kryklia locks horns with Lyndon Knowles in ONE Fight Night 30 headline attraction

In a matter of days, Roman Kryklia is ready to let his powerful fists do the talking when he laces on the four-ounce gloves for his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title defense against British standout Lyndon Knowles.

Ad

The challenger has a golden opportunity ahead of him to open his promotional account in style.

But if the reigning two-sport, two-division kingpin performs at the best of his abilities, rest assured his reign of terror isn't going to end anytime soon.

ONE Fight Night 30 will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription for free live in U.S. primetime on April 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.