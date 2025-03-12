WATCH: Nabil Anane’s mystifying first-round finish of knockout machine Nico Carrillo for interim gold in Bangkok

It's no surprise that ONE 170 is already being considered an early frontrunner for 2025's Event of the Year, packed with unforgettable moments, including Nabil Anane's stunning upset against Nico Carrillo.

Before a sold-out crowd at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, the Thai-Algerian phenom overcame seemingly insurmountable odds to capture the ONE interim bantamweight world championship.

His opponent, Carrillo, entered the bout as the clear favorite, riding high on a 15-fight winning streak — widely expected to extend his rampage and set up a showdown with two-sport titleholder Superlek Kitamoo9. However, Anane decided to spoil those plans.

Right from the get-go, Anane made full use of his towering reach, courtesy of his 6-foot-4 frame. This allowed him to neutralize Carrillo within striking range.

Having a full read on his opponent's advances, Anane clobbered a thunderous right hand to send Carrillo crashing to the canvas for the first knockdown.

Though the Scottish warrior managed to beat the count, Anane wasted no time pressing forward, uncorking a head kick that dropped Carrillo once again.

Carrillo showed heart by rising to his feet, but Anane sensed that the finish was within his reach. This prompted him to unleash a blistering flurry of power shots.

With 'King of North' unable to defend himself soundly, the referee had enough, waving off at the 2:35 mark of the opening round to hand Anane a statement victory.

Check out the closing moments of the bout below:

Nabil Anane looks to spoil the party once again at ONE 172

Nabil Anane hopes to author an encore performance when he figures in a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification showdown against lineal king Superlek Kiatmoo9.

This happens at ONE 172, scheduled for March 23 at Japan's fabled Saitama Super Arena.

ONE 172 will be available on pay-per-view through watch.onefc.com.

