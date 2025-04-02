“Bigger, stronger, and more powerful” - Nico Carrillo eager to put entire featherweight Muay Thai division on notice vs Sitthichai

Nico Carrillo says the entire 155-pound Muay Thai division should be petrified now that he's joining their ranks.

'King of the North' will look to make a resounding statement by blasting the featherweight Muay Thai division's No.4-ranked contender Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs Knowles this coming Friday.

Carrillo has been a menace in the 145-pound Muay Thai scene, going 4-1 in ONE Championship, with all his wins coming by way of vicious finishes.

The Scottish destroyer holds stoppage victories over respected Thai warriors Nong-O Hama and Saemapetch Fairtex, among others, and will look to add another legendary figure like Sitthichai to his kill list.

As ferocious as Carrillo has been at bantamweight, the 26-year-old promised fans haven't seen his full potential just yet now that he'll be competing at his natural weight class.

The Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy affiliate told ONE Championship:

“But if they think they’ve seen the best of me, it’s yet to come. I’m going to be so much bigger, stronger, and more powerful at this weight. It’s frightening.”

Nico Carrillo has always possessed nukes in his fists, with every shot delivered with evil intent. Now rejuvenated after moving up a weight division, we'll soon see if the notorious heavy-hitter will pack more power against Sitthichai on April 4 at Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

Nico Carrillo says Sitthichai doesn't get enough credit for beating Tawanchai

Nico Carrillo believes Sitthichai might just be the most underrated striker in the home of martial arts.

'Killer Kid' has beaten many incredible talents over the years, but perhaps one of his biggest accomplishments is besting reigning featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai. As it stands, it's still the Thai megastar's only Muay Thai loss in ONE Championship.

'King of the North' sang praises for Sitthichai in the same interview:

“Just how big a name he is. How successful he is. He’s the only one to beat Tawanchai [in Muay Thai]."

Prime Video subscribers can watch ONE Fight Night 30 free as it happens live in US Primetime

