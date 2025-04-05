Thai veteran contender Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong welcomed former ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Nico Carrillo to the featherweight Muay Thai division on Friday evening at ONE Fight Night 30 in front of the Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand.
Sitthichai gunned for a rude welcome for the Scottish knockout machine, while Carrillo looked to send shockwaves throughout the division and announce his grand arrival as a new top contender.
See the blow-by-blow action from this featherweight Muay Thai battle.
Round 1: Sitthichai opened with two kicks against Carrillo. Carrillo fired back with a strong body kick before Sitthihcai answered with a solid left-hand punch. Carrillo caught Sitthichai's kick and tried to pull him with an elbow strike, but it was dodged by the Thai star. An accidental low blow momentarily halted the match.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Sitthichai and Carrillo fired more kicks at each other after the short timeout. Carrillo, though, started to move forward and pressure Sitthichai against the ropes. Carrillo landed a stabbing elbow on Sitthichai's forehead that opened a nasty cut.
Carrillo continued to push forward and fire strong punches and elbow strikes. Sitthichai retaliated with a solid leg kick to end the round on a strong note.
Round 2: Sitthichai began the round being more aggressive with strong kicks and punch combinations, but Carrillo landed a strong push kick to push back his Thai opponent.
One minute into the round, Carrillo was once again on the pressure and fired more elbow strikes at close range and during clinch battles to inflict more damage on Sitthichai. After a relentless pursuit, Carrillo finally scored a knockdown against Sitthichai with a piercing body shot.
Seconds later, 'King of the North' ended the match with a punishing liver shot via left hook and returned to the win column.
ONE Fight Night 30 - Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Nico Carrillo official results
Nico Carrillo made a successful featherweight Muay Thai debut and bounced back from his previous loss by beating Thai star Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in their battle on Friday evening at ONE Fight Night 30.
The Scottish knockout machine silenced the home crowd inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with punishing liver shots that instantly folded the former Lumpinee Stadium and GLORY Kickboxing world champion.
With this incredible performance, Carrillo secured himself another $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong to cap off his fifth victory under the world's largest martial arts organization.
Nico Carrillo defeated Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong via second-round knockout in their featherweight Muay Thai match.