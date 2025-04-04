Scottish Muay Thai star Nico Carrillo may have admitted that he may still be tweaking several of his techniques in his upcoming featherweight debut on April 4 against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30, but he vows to display his full strength inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

During his pre-fight interview with veteran journalist Nick Atkin, Carrillo promised to bring his knockout power on fight night and potentially maintain his 100% finish rate in ONE Championship, as he proclaimed:

"I've just been trying to get my technique and stuff a bit better and just tidy up little mistakes here and there with your guard when you're punching etc. Nonetheless, the power will 100 percent be there."

Watch Nico Carrillo's interview here:

'King of the North' is looking to make a splash in his new weight class and use the Thai superstar as a springboard toward a possible shot at the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

Nico Carrillo eager to return to the win column and silence doubters with a win at ONE Fight Night 30

Because of how devastating his first loss was in the world's largest martial arts organization, the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy representative feels like he needs to cover a lot of ground in his return to the ring.

Carrillo is eager to return to the win column and silence his doubters and naysayers who have been throwing bad comments about him since that first-round TKO loss to Nabil Anane at ONE 170 last January.

The 26-year-old knockout machine shared this during his recent interview with ONE Championship, as he stated:

"I do have a point to prove. My life has stood still for this. I can't just take time off after what happened, it can't happen. I need to prove a lot of people wrong."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

